Snow Buddies program looking for volunteers this winter

Snow Buddies is a volunteer program that is set up through the City of Billings Code Enforcement Division for the elderly or those with disabilities that are physically unable to take care of snow on their sidewalks.

The Snow Buddies wait 24 hours before going out to remove the snow from the residents sidewalks.

The program has been around for the last few years but continues to see lack of volunteers.

Residential Code Enforcement Officer Todd Morgan says "everybody in this city has somebody in their neighborhood that they know is elderly, that they know has physical incapabilities that needs help. We had 36 requests for help last year and only had two volunteers to do it."

Anyone interested in volunteering for the snow buddies program should call the City of Billings code Enforcement at 406-237-6146.