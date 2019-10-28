The National Weather Service says Billings and surrounding areas can expect three to four inches of snow Tuesday, October 28, making travel difficult.

NWS says the snow will start at about 9 am. They say to expect slushy or snow-covered roads. Watch for re-freezing on the roads for the commute home this evening. Wind gusts could approach 30 mph.

NWS also says additional snowfall on slick roadways could impact the commute tomorrow morning.

https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=MTZ235&warncounty=MTC111&firewxzone=MTZ128&local_place1=Billings%20MT&product1=Winter+Weather+Advisory&lat=45.7833&lon=-108.5007#.Xbavj5JKiM8