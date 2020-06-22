Snakes, dogs and hiking

KULR- Nope rope bites. Have you heard of them? In short, they're snake bites on mans best friend.

In the heat of the summer, snakes are out and about. Especially, in dog parks. Protecting your furry friends, who are notorious for being curious, is obviously priority when you're outside.

Getting bit by a snake may not always be on the top of your mind when you're on a walk, but it should be something you are aware of, especially during these summer months.

Dr. Emily Gocke, with the Best Friends Animal Hospital in Billings tells us what to do in case you find yourself in a situation where your dog gets bit by a snake.

"First thing you're doing is getting that dog to a veterinarian. The quicker that they get treated, the better they do. Really I would tell you the vast majority of dogs who get bit do survive," says Dr. Gocke.

Dave Pauli with the Humane Society tells KULR-8, Montana has one poisonous snake. The western prairie rattlesnake.

It has a triangular head and a fat rattle on its tail.

Dave says other snakes found in Montana are pretty much harmless, but they are common here in Yellowstone County. Common especially at places where you would normally be walking your dog.

Pauli recommends always using a leash and to be aware of your surroundings. He also says to avoid rocky trails, especially on hot days because snakes are out sunning.

If you do come across a snake on your hike, Dave says it's best to keep your distance.

"They don't want to interact with us, they want to just slither away to safety, so don't pursue them. Back away slowly, remove your pet from the situation, everybody should be fine," says Pauli.

Now both Pauli and Dr. Gocke say there are pre-exposure vaccinations available for at risk dogs.

An at risk dog is one that spends a lot of time outdoors.

You'll want to consult your veterinarian for more information on that vaccine.