Employees at JCPenney in Billings had to be evacuated from the store after the smell of smoke and burning rubber was reported in the store around 8:30 AM Friday morning.

According to Billings Fire Battalion Chief Jason Lyon the smoke was a result of a burned up fan belt in the HVAC system.

Lyon says the unit was quickly taken offline. He adds there was never a fire nor a threat to the public.

Employees were allowed to return to the store a short time later allowing the store to open on time.