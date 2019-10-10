Small plane crashes onto an Ohio roadway

A small plane crashed onto an Ohio roadway Thursday afternoon.

The plane was taking off from Dayton, Ohio's Wright Brothers Airport when it apparently lost engine power.

The pilot was able to steer the plane and land on a nearby street.

The aircraft struck a vehicle as it landed on the road.

The people inside the car ere taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

As for the pilot, he was able to walk away from the wreckage.

Following standard procedure, the FAA will investigate.