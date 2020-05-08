BILLINGS, Mont. -- Restaurants, bars and retail stores were among the first businesses that were able to reopen under Governor Bullock's phase one to reopen the state.

Nick Blake, owner of Desmond's Men's Store says he is happy to be back open after facing some challenges. "Some of my warehouse and manufacturing facilities, depending on where they are in the country, were not open and able to ship my spring and summer goods."

Obtaining products for his store is just one of the few challenges Nick is seeing after reopening, as he says he isn't seeing a high influx of customers just yet. "I would say its operating at 70% of normal, which truthfully, I'm happy with," says Blake. " I think people are being cautious and I don't blame them. As long as we don't have a set back, we can build into this." To avoid any set backs Nick says he continues to follow the CDC guidelines to ensure a safe space for his customers. "Every time a customer comes in and out, we wipe down all contact surfaces, door handles. Obviously I'm not wearing a mask right now, but if a customer comes in, I have a mask and I'll put it on."

For stores like Liberty and Vine, they fell under a unique circumstance. They primarily sell clothes and home goods but they also sell groceries which allowed them to stay open amid the temporary closures.

However, president Amy Pawlowski says her store was still drastically effected.

"We were down about 80% in sales. So we took just an adapt or die approach. We decided we would deliver in town to anybody who needed it. Free shipping at $75 which we're still offering and curbside for any orders," says Pawlowski.

Just as the state slowly gets back to normal operations, Amy is aiming to do the same with her store. Pawlowski says "as of yesterday, it was just my husband and I working in the store. I just started bringing my staff back yesterday."

As stores begin to reopen it is important to remember to social distance and wash your hands.