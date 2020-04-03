Even with doors closed, many small businesses may now be able to keep their employees on payroll with the new Paycheck Protection Program Loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Yellowstone Bank, Billings, signed their first PPP Loan to Tanya Weinreis, the owner of Mountain Mudd Espresso, who says this loan will have a positive impact on her business.

The PPP loan provides small businesses with less than 500 employees a loan, that can be forgiven completely if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.

Yellowstone Bank President, Jay Harris says his tea spent hours of overtime implementing this new program for his clients. He added that many of his employees worked til 1'o clock in the morning getting applications online, and getting the process put in place.

With their first PPP loan signed, Harris says he's excited to offer this program to other small businesses in need.

"There's a lot of hardship out there in the community right now and for us and our bankers to have something kind of, even though it was very hard work, it was kind of fun for them to work hard for them to get this program put in place."

Small businesses may submit their loan applications as soon as April 3rd and the paycheck protection program will be available through June 30th, 2020.

