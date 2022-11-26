Billings, MT- As holiday shopping season kicks off, Small Business Saturday is growing in popularity Nationwide.

A new survey reveals shoppers are being intentional about where they spend their money this holiday season and that's despite historic inflation, ongoing supply chain issues and recession fears.

This year, nearly 60% of Americans said that they were planning to shop small on the 26th, which is more than the number of people who had planned to shop on Black Friday this year. Thats according to a recent survey by Bank Rate.com

Aspinwall is a local apparel brand that has been in Billings for nearly a decade. The shop got their start in 2014 selling hand printed T-shirts, which they still sell in their downtown storefront.

Founder Derek Aspinwall says the community's support has been one of the pillars of their establishment.

"A lot of the money that Aspinwall does make has a way of coming back out into the community. It's a core value that we've held fast to, we want to make billings a better place, and if we can do that through what we do then that's our goal."

Aspinwall adds that they try to recognize Small Business Saturday, everyday by providing products that are handmade as opposed to mass produced and by hiring employees directly from the community.

"Everybody wants to come down and see shops like this this in their downtown, all over the country. And so, I think it comes back to where the money goes. It seems like money that is spent in the community it's going to stay. its right under our nose our kids go to school here our kids play sports here, so that money is going to stay here."

Supporting small businesses any day of the year, wherever you are, helps keep money in the local economy and in your community.