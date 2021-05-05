BILLINGS - What started off as a staffing and consulting company for pharmacies has now expanded into a full blown pharmacy and mobile vaccine clinic. You might recognize their vaccine campaign: get a brew, not the flu.

Pharm406 owner Kyle Austin says he started the business as a way to help staff pharmacies around the state.

“Especially rural Montana pharmacies that need pharmacists to come out, help out with coverage for weekends, vacations," Austin said.

During the height of the pandemic, Pharm406 grew into a mobile clinic, offering flu and shingles shots.

While they continued to travel, delivering shots and filling staffing needs, Pharm406 saw demand for COVID-19 vaccines in Billings. So, they expanded into a full service pharmacy, offering free COVID-19 testing and vaccines.

“We opened the door up and took the hassle out of it, took the red tape out of it. Basically, we said, 'You want the vaccine? Come on in, walk-ins only, no appointments, get in and get out, get it done,'" Austin said.

Once their mobile clinic was cleared to travel with COVID-19 vaccines, Austin says they hit the road to Bozeman and delivered over 500 vaccines to the community.

Austin says they’re looking toward the future, and with the demand for a second pharmacy, they may be expanding to Bozeman and adding a second mobile clinic.

He also has his eyes set on going non-profit. He says money spent at local businesses will help to build the Athletic Recreational Center (ARC).

“So we’re asking people, 'Hey, help build the ARC,' which is an Athletic Recreational Center right here in Billings that will benefit everyone. So it’s a big incentive, not only on our great services we offer here, but keep those profits local,” he said.

You can find PHARM406's location and hours by clicking here.