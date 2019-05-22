Small Business Administration opens new satellite office in Billings

The Small Business Administration announced a new satellite office in Billings Wednesday afternoon.

"The bottom line here is when rural Montana prospers, all Montana prospers, so that's why we're working in partnership here," said Charles Robison, USDA State Director.

The new SBA satellite office is the first in the nation to launch a new location in partnership with U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

"Reinforcing this partnership with working out of the same offices, we're going to have more synergy we're going to have more shared opportunities that come through the door," said Robison.

Dan Nordberg, regional administrator for the SBA said they hope to support the multi billion dollar Ag industry in Montana through the new partnership.

"It makes all the sense in the world for the Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to partner up, have a joint located office here in Billings with the plans to really serve Eastern Montana and those rural communities," said Nordberg.

USDA Rural Development and the SBA use similar business development strategies to support small business. While the USDA provides resources and infrastructure to rural communities; the SBA's mission is to grow, expand, and recover small businesses by providing contracting, counseling, and capital.

Dan Nordberg says the new location will target rural Montana small businesses to help the state prosper.

"So here in Montana 99 percent of all businesses registered with the state, are small businesses. Those same companies employ over 240,000 Montana residents. So when you talk about small business in Montana, it's really big business," Nordberg said.

The new location is at USDA Billings Service Center: 1629 Avenue D, Building A6.