BILLINGS, MT. - Officials from the Small Business Administration came to Carbon County on Thursday to assess any flood caused damage.

Businesses in Fromberg and Carbon County have been impacted the most by the proceeded damage.

"It's gonna be a multi day process to determine how much damage their was from the spring flooding," said Rick Tillery, a public information officer for SBA.

"It's a very extensive effort from a bunch of different agencies from the local, state, and federal level."

One business that lost an extensive amount of property and revenue is the Yodeler Motel in Red Lodge.

"There are 13 rooms that are not able to be used," said Tulsa Dean, one of the owners of the Yodeler motel.

Tillery says that while the assessments of the damage will take several days, businesses in Carbon County will have a better sense of what options they have once more information is gathered.