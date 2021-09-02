BILLINGS - The summer travel season may be coming to an end but that doesn't mean Montana law enforcement is relaxing their efforts to keep you safe.

So far this year, there have been 133 fatal crashes in the state, and Montana Highway Patrol is asking everyone to keep safety in mind when you hit the road.

Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer, which means more people will be traveling these next few days. Montana Highway Patrol says holiday weekends are typically when they see an increase in fatal crashes.

Labor Day is the second deadliest holiday weekend for motorists. According to the 2020 report from MHP, from 2016 to 2020 there were 14 fatalities on the unofficial end of summer weekend.

They say one major factor behind fatal car accidents is speed.

“This year alone over 559 citations issued by the highway patrol for people speeding above 100 miles per hour. So speed is a huge factor," Sgt. Jay Nelson, with MHP, said.

The second biggest factor is people driving under the influence. Sgt. Nelson says if you’re smoking marijuana or drinking alcohol don’t get behind the wheel.

“Just this year alone: a 43% increase over the last two years of alcohol being a factor of fatality crashes,” he said.

In 65% of fatal crashes, Sgt. Nelson says a seatbelt was not used.

As Labor Day approaches, he says they’re gearing up for one of the most deadliest weekends on the road.

“We’re going to have additional shifts not only with overtime funded by the department of transportation as well as local dui task force where those troopers are going to be out looking for those people under the influence specifically,” he said.

Sgt. Nelson says there are three ways you can keep yourself and others safe this holiday weekend; Wear your seatbelt, slow down and do not get behind the wheel if you've been under the influence.

Being safe doesn't mean you can't have fun, but it could just save your life.