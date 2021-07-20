Slough Grass Fire burning 9-12k acres in Rosebud County nine miles from Colstrip
Rosebud County Disaster and Emergency Services

ROSEBUD COUNTY, Mont. - The Slough Grass Fire is burning 9,000-12,000 acres in Rosebud County, according to Rosebud County Disaster and Emergency Services.

The fire is burning nine miles southwest of Colstrip, running six miles long and 3.5 miles wide in some places. Right now, the fire is 0% contained and crews are working to line the fire. 

Tags

Recommended for you