Slide offs cause temporary road closures on I-90

BILLINGS, Mont. - High winds and slick roads caused the Old Boulder Bridge Detour to temporarily close on Tuesday.

Montana Highway Patrol Captain Keith Edgell says at one point, I-90 saw blockage on the eastbound and westbound lanes within one mile of each other because of semi trucks tipping over.

"In the Livingston, Big Timber area, they end up with a lot of high winds, and those high winds are blowing across open fields, and it polishes the interstate," he said.

Captain Edgell says last weekend alone there were 148 slide-offs in the Billings district which only makes up five of Montana's 56 counties.

"Whether you've got a two-wheel or a four-wheel, whether you've got 18 wheels on the pavement, it all slides the same on ice," he said.

Captain Edgell says if you must travel on the interstate in wintry conditions, it's always smart to pack water and non-perishable food because if you slide off, you don't know how long it will take before help arrives. He says if you do slide off the road, stay with your vehicle and don't wander off.

Lastly, if your vehicle is covered in snow, check your tailpipe and make sure it's not blocked so you don't have carbon monoxide build up inside the vehicle.

Above all else, plan extra time for your trip, so you're not in a rush in icy road conditions.