BILLINGS, Mont. - The Salvation Army of Billings is building 28 sleeping cabins to help the homeless.

Lt. Colin Pederson with the Salvation Army said the need for shelter has gone up, especially since COVID.

"So many people I meet on the streets are just struggling to take steps to move out of homelessness," he said. "When you can't shower, when your clothes are looking ragged, it's really hard to move into housing or to get a job."

Lt. Pederson said the sleeping cabin community will be called William Booth Village. It will be built on a vacant lot that the Salvation Army already owns next to their building on 2100 6th Avenue North (across the street from North Park).

Cabins will be for one person. They will range in size from about 70-115 square feet. There will also be a commons building with bathrooms, showers, laundry facilities and a place to warm up food.

"The cabins themselves will be fairly basic," he said. "You'll have a place to sleep, a place to sit probably, a place to put your clothes. You'll have heat, lighting, electricity, those basic amenities. But, it's a huge step up when you've been used to living on the streets where you don't have access to bathrooms on a regular basis. You don't have warmth in the winter."

People will be able to stay in the sleeping cabins without charge for 90 days. They can also stay up to two years for a small fee based on their income.

Pederson said they are especially trying to help homeless people who have disabilities.

"We had a guy," he said. "He was standing on the streets. He was probably on the streets for six months. He had a wheelchair and a colonoscopy bag. He was living on the streets. He just didn't fit into the model of housing we had available. But, I think someone in that situation we could have worked with to get off the streets quicker. Folks like that really hit my heart. These are folks we need to be trying to get off the streets."

The total cost of the project is $1.8 million. Construction will begin in 2023. They are looking for partners who might be interested in donating services to help keep costs down.

You can reach out to the Salvation Army here.