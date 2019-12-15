Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Billings Lowes are partnering to build bunk beds for children

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a program that provides beds to children in need and this holiday season they are teaming up with Lowes to build four bunk beds from scratch in the back of their store that will be given to children in Billings.

The mission for the national non-profit organization is to help children sleep better while improving their health and happiness.

Lowes assistant store manager Travis White says they complete the whole construction process from start to finish as he has been a part of the Lowes heroes project for 13 years.

White says Lowes will continue to partner with Sleep in Heavenly peace as he hopes to make 15-30 beds next year.