BILLINGS-Jen Mignard is a competitive musher and has four sled dogs on her team, including Abby.

"Abby's seven years old.

"She's a spade female, I've had her for one year today.

So yay! Happy one year Abby!

"She's a retired sled dog, retired from long-distance racing, but she's still very much active in mushing and pulling a sled," she said.

Unfortunately, she may have to reduce that number down to three due to an event no dog owner wants to experience.

Mignard says she left to an appointment at about 10:20 Friday morning.

About an hour later, when her fiancé got home, he discovered something odd.

"He saw some blood on the sidewalk leading up into our driveway and behind our pickup, parked underneath our carport, he found Abby laying there and he said 'there's a hole in her foot," Mignard said.

After taking Abby to the vet, Mignard discovered a bullet or pellet of some kind.

Abby's owner is devastated knowing her dog was shot without justification.

"It was just never a thought in the world that someone would shoot my dog.

"She loves people, we do classroom visits -- kindergarteners, seventh grade, we did four different classroom visits last year, for sled dog education."



Mignard took to social media to try and see if the community had any information on who may have done this— instead, she got an outpouring of support.



According to Mignard, between friends and the community, she was able to raise more than 700 dollars, which is a relief, especially just a few days before Christmas."

Minard has a message for the person(s) responsible for Abby's gunshot wound and possibly putting her in early retirement.

"I don't understand how or why you could've done this to her.

"I guess I've never seen any behavior ever that would explain or justify what you did and I hope they find it in their heart to come forward."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Billings Police Department at (406) 657-8460. You can remain anonymous.