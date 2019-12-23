BILLINGS-Jen Mignard is a competitive musher and has four sled dogs on her team, including Abby.
"Abby's seven years old.
"She's a spade female, I've had her for one year today.
So yay! Happy one year Abby!
"She's a retired sled dog, retired from long-distance racing, but she's still very much active in mushing and pulling a sled," she said.
Unfortunately, she may have to reduce that number down to three due to an event no dog owner wants to experience.
Mignard says she left to an appointment at about 10:20 Friday morning.
About an hour later, when her fiancé got home, he discovered something odd.
"He saw some blood on the sidewalk leading up into our driveway and behind our pickup, parked underneath our carport, he found Abby laying there and he said 'there's a hole in her foot," Mignard said.
After taking Abby to the vet, Mignard discovered a bullet or pellet of some kind.
Abby's owner is devastated knowing her dog was shot without justification.
Mignard took to social media to try and see if the community had any information on who may have done this— instead, she got an outpouring of support.
According to Mignard, between friends and the community, she was able to raise more than 700 dollars, which is a relief, especially just a few days before Christmas."