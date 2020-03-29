BILLINGS, Mont. - As the Coronavirus continues to impact our country and shut down schools, high school seniors are especially impacted as they're losing time they'll never get back.

Joseph Barrett, a senior at Billings Skyview, has been apart of his school's musical program for the past four years.

He's come to the sad realization, he'll no longer be able to walk down the halls with his friends, go to prom, and possibly not walk for graduation.

Feeling discouraged, Joseph says they have had to cancel most of their upcoming performances and postpone the musical they have been working on all year.

Joseph said, "Just having all our final concerts taken way, having our final performances gone and those experiences together gone, our musical is postponed and also I've been apart of theater things, all around town are theater performances are getting canceled".

Missing that social interaction, Joseph has been staying connected with classmates online and looks forward to when they can see each other in person.

Though Joseph's senior year has been taken away from him, he's finding silver linings and ways to stay positive.

Joseph said, "It might be over for now, high school, but college is still in the future, and whatever is in the future for the rest of us, very excited to go to college and experience that, experience a new environment, a new world pretty much, I'm going to college for music education, i hope to bring joy to classroom setting like this, and hopefully not deal with something like this in our future".

Joseph says he isn't happy with how his senior year is ending, but knows their sacrifice is important.

Joseph said, "I hope that we can stop the spread of this with what we're doing and keep everyone safe".