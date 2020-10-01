Skyview High School students allowed back in the stands

BILLINGS, Mont. - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Billings Skyview High School allowed students to attend Thursday night's football game against Bozeman Gallatin High School.

Students say they saw a social media post on Thursday letting them know 200 students were allowed back in the stands. The post also encouraged students to sport all black and light up the night with neon glow sticks.

Seniors were able to purchase tickets for $4 before they were made available to underclassmen.

Skyview senior Hans Middleton says they are required to social distance, but they’re just happy to be back cheering on their Falcons.

“I’m definitely excited because I mean it’s most of our seniors, who are up here and we definitely want to be able to live it up as best as we can. So it’s definitely nice to be able to do this,” says Middleton.

Along with social distancing students were required to stay in a section on the away side, but that didn’t stop them from dancing, cheering and having a good time in the stands again.