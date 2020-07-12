BILLINGS, Mont. - A recent Billings graduate placed second at a music festival, taking home a 12,500 dollar scholarship.

Jordan Shawver from Billings Skyview, competed in the the Donald Runnicles Musical Arts Scholarship Competition.

Graduating high school students from Montana, Wyoming and Idaho, who are looking to pursue careers in music, are invited to participate.

Using his baritone voice, Shawver submitted a video of himself singing to the Grand Teton Music Festival.

Shawver found out through a zoom call with judges that he had taken second place, and would be awarded a 12,500 dollar scholarship.

"It's that kind of moment that pushes you to understand that I might be able to do this as a career, there is a million and one people in the music field and there is a million and one trying to get up there and make a career out of it, and it's incredibly difficult, but winning contest like that and really cementing yourself in those kinds of fields really pushes you to do the next thing."

Shawver is attending MSUB next semester, but says he will be looking in to some bigger music school like Juilliard soon.