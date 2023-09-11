BILLINGS, Mont.- Skypoint in Downtown Billings will be receiving necessary repairs after serving as a gathering place for the community for over 20 years.

The first round of three phases of work needed to do the repairs will begin on Tuesday, September 12th, and end on Thursday, September 14th.

Vehicle traffic will not be allowed through the intersection from 7 AM to 5 PM.

The closure includes 2nd Avenue North between North 27th Street and

North 29th Street, and North Broadway Avenue between 1st Avenue North and

3rd Avenue North.

Pedestrian traffic is allowed during the closure, and people are encouraged to park along nearby streets and parking garages to access businesses along the closer.

The City Hall parking garage will be accessible through the adjacent alley and by entering 2nd Ave North from North 27th Street. Directional cones will guide drivers in and out of the garage.

Barricades and caution tape will also be put up to offer guidance and protection.

The renovations will include cleaning, new paint, new LED lighting, removal of the old sails, and installation of new sails.

Anyone who walks under Skypoint and looks up will notice the sails have a lot of wear and tear due to weathering over the years.

The work being done this month is the first of at least three phases that will take place over the next several months.

The other phases will likely happen this year, but specific dates have not been decided.

The City of Billings Parks and Recreation Department is leading the project with help and support from the Downtown Billings Alliance.