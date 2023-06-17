BROADUS, Mont. - A quarantine order has been issued for Powder River County after a skunk was diagnosed with rabies on June 13.

A notice from the Montana Department of Livestock says the skunk was captured in Powder River County and one dog was exposed. The dog is currently being managed for exposure.

In response, a 60-day county-wide quarantine for dogs, cats and ferrets in the county that are not currently vaccinated for rabies has been issued. The quarantine is in effect from June 13 to Aug. 12.

Under the order, unvaccinated or not currently vaccinated dogs, cats and ferrets in Powder River County are to remain in the county for no less than 60 days from the date of the last known terrestrial rabies.

Dogs, cats or ferrets in the county that have been immunized against rabies for the first time may be released from the quarantine after 28 days from the date of vaccination.

Any dog, cat or ferret in the county that is past-due on their rabies vaccine may be released from quarantine after receiving a booster vaccine.

Dr. Merry Michalski with the Department of Livestock says that if a pet is too young for a rabies vaccine, but must travel out of the county, the animal must receive permission from the Montana State Veterinarian and for the destination State Veterinarian if traveling out of state.

“Rabies not only protect the health of an individual animal, but they also protect the health of the animal owners and other pets from this fatal disease,” Dr. Marty Zaluski, Montana State Veterinarian said. “It is a low-cost, and effective tool that we encourage all pet owners to pursue.

Residents are being asked to report any contact between a pet and a wild animal, including skunks and bats, to their veterinarian or the Montana Department of Livestock to ensure potential rabies exposures are assessed for risk and managed accordingly.