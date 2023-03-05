LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A skier was injured in an avalanche near the South Fork Deep Creek Trailhead Saturday.

Livingston Dispatch received the report around 2:40 pm and it was reported the skier had a broken femur and was unable to move.

With help from Two Bear Air and multiple skiers in the area, Park County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue located the skier about 2.5 miles from the South Fork Deep Creek Trailhead.

Crews rendered aid after meeting with the patient, who was eventually transported via helicopter off the mountain.

He was then transferred to Livingston Fire and Rescue and taken to the hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

“The Park County Sheriff's Office would like to thank all who assisted in this rescue. Stay safe out there,” Park County Sheriff, Brad Bichler said.