BILLINGS, Mont. - There aren't many stores where you can buy new ski boots or treats for your dog. But in Billings one business sells everything you may need for your next trip or just a walk with your four legged friend.

When you walk into Ski Boot RX, you're probably looking to buy skis or boots but the store has now added a whole new aspect, dog products such as toys and treats.

With many of the products coming from small local businesses in Montana, Shop Dog looks to provide for everyone going outdoors, including your dogs.

And the customers who come for ski products seem to enjoy having the option to buy some treats for their dogs too.

“Some people are like wow that's a crazy mix we never expected that and some people think it goes hand in hand,” Josh Howley said, the store's manager. “I think it fits in everyone's lifestyle. Like I said, all of our clients from the ski industry and ski side of things absolutely have dogs and take them with them and love doing things with them and we wanted to make sure we could cover both those areas.”

The store has only been selling dog products since the beginning of the summer but Howley doesn't see them stopping anytime soon.

“We started this shop originally as a ski shop but we love our dogs so we will see where it goes,” Howley said. “I don't think we will ever quit either of them. They go hand in hand.”