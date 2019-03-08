Ski Joring returns to Red Lodge this weekend

The National Finals Ski Joring Races are back at Red Lodge this weekend. Since 1980, the city has brought the fun, western styled event matching up teams comprising of a horse, a rider, and a skier on Red Lodge's rodeo grounds to compete for the fastest times.

On Friday the athletes gathered at Silver Strike Lanes to register for the National Finals competition. Some of the athletes are professionals competing in the "Open" division. For them, Red Lodge is the last stop on the professional circuit.

Races will start at Noon and go until 3 PM on both Saturday and Sunday.

Believe it or not, you can try your hand ski joring as well! Anyone can register to give it a shot, and they will set you up with beginner horses traveling at slower speeds.

But for the pros in town from multiple states, the annual trip to Red Lodge is a time to compete on a big stage,while catching up with old friends.

Open Division Rider Audrey Williams, riding an Appaloosa, says Red Lodge is her favorite stop on the circuit.

"You always know what to expect out of the Red Lodge race you know it's gonna be a horseshoe track which is fun especially for horses that like to get down get nitty and gritty. Outside of the race, its the shenanigans that go on after hours, the local community is great they support us so well, and they're so friendly so you can't beat that."

Other events with Red Lodge Winter Fest will also be going on through the weekend. Ski joring riders will also compete in a long distance jump competition.

For more information on the weekend's activities you can visit here http://redlodgeskijoring.com/