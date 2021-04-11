Sixth victim in North Carolina mass shooting dies

The Sixth victim in a mass shooting in South Carolina last week has died.

Robert Shook, died Saturday at a Charlotte, North Carolina hospital after undergoing several surgeries.

The 38-year-old was married with three children.

According to authorities, Shook was shot six times but was still able to call his supervisor at GSM Services, who then made the first 911 call related to the shooting.

"I just had one call me screaming that he had been shot," the 911 caller said. "The other technician has also been shot and is not responsive."

According to York County Deputies, Shook and is co-worker James Lewis, were finishing up a job at the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie when they were shot.

Phillip Adams, a former NFL player who lived nearby with his parents, shot the two workers, along with Dr. Lesslie, his wife, and two grandchildren.

He later shot and killed himself inside his parents home.