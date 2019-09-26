Police are looking into a report that three white boys pinned down a black classmate and cut off some of her dreadlocks.

The incident reportedly happened earlier this week at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia.

The 12-year-old girl says three sixth grade boys not only cut her hair, but also said her hair was "nappy" and that she was "ugly"

She says it took place on the playground during recess.

The girl's grandfather calls the attack and ambush.

The head of the school says he is deeply disturbed by the allegations and notes the school has a zero-tolerance policy for bullying or abuse.

The child did not tell anyone at the time. It wasn't until her grandmother was doing her hair and noticed portions of it missing that the girl started crying and told the whole story.

Immanual Christian School is an Evangelical private school. Second lady Karen Pence started teaching there part time last January. The family of the child does not believe there was any connection between Karen Pence and the attack.