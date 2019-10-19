A conservation group in Peru Saturday returned six rescued sea lions to the oceans.

The animals had all lost their mothers, and were struggling to survive on their own.

Two were found walking the streets far from a beach.

One swam to a yacht club after being injured in the water.

Another was found in the garden of a beach house.

the conservation group gave the sea lions medical attention, intensive care and emotional support, and taught them how to survive on their own again.

There were five males and one female.

They were set free on a beach south of Lima, using their flippers to quickly make their way to the water.