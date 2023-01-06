BILLINGS, Mont. Two years ago, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring law enforcement officers and causing an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage to the capitol building according to the Department of Justice.

Six of those people were from Montana and faced several charges in connection with the incident.

Four of the six defendants from Montana have pleaded guilty to charges related to the capitol riot.

One of those men was sentenced Friday.

The January 6th riots have been under intense scrutiny for the past two years.

A congressional committee was organized and conducted several public hearings into the events of that day.

They released their final report late last month.

According to the FBI, more than 950 people were identified and arrested who took part in the riot.

Of those, the Department of Justice says nearly 200 were arrested for assaulting 140 law enforcement officers.

One of those was Isaac Steve Sturgeon of Dillon Montana.

Sturgeon faces that and several other charges for his alleged role in the capitol riots. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and is currently still going through the legal motions .

One other defendant has pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him.

Henry Phillip Muntzer of Dillon was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding among several others.

His case is set to go to trial on February 6.

The remaining four defendants entered plea agreements with the government.

Jerod Wade Hughes of East Helena was charged with civil disorder and entering and remaining on the floor of congress among other charges.

His brother Joshua Calvin Hughes faced similar charges.

Joshua was sentenced this past November to 38 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and $2,000 restitution.

Boyd Allen Camper of Missoula faced charges of entering or remaining in a restricted building and several others. He was also sentenced in November to 60 days in jail, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

Andrew Cavanaugh out of Bozeman was also charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building and was sentenced August 4 of last year to 24 months of probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

The FBI is still investigating the incident and looking for anyone else that was involved.

They say the majority of the arrests they’ve made have been through anonymous tips from the public.

If anyone has any pertinent information they're encouraged to call the number on your screen, or submit tips at tips.FBI.gov