HARDIN, Mont. - A crash on the I-90 outside of Hardin involving multiple vehicles on Friday evening has resulted in six fatalities and multiple people injured so far, according to an update from Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson said preliminary investigation indicates an extreme weather event is the cause of the crash. Strong winds created a dust storm, creating near blackout conditions.

The collision involved 21 vehicles, including six semis. Ambulances were called in from Billings to assist with transporting the injured. The exact number of injured is not known at this time.

Eastbound traffic is moving at reduced speed through the area as MHP investigators process and cleanup the scene. Westbound traffic is flowing normally again.

Governor Gianforte called it a mass casualty crash, tweeting, "I'm deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones. We're grateful to our first responders for their service."

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen wrote, "My prayers are with everyone affected by the tragic events during the dust storm in Big Horn County today. The Montana Highway Patrol is on the scene with other first responders and investigating the incident. We will release more information as it becomes available and is appropriate out of respect of the lives lost and their loved ones."

