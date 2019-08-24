Six golf fans struck by lightning during the Tour Championship Saturday

A lightning strike injured six fans at the Tour Championship on Saturday afternoon at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

the third round of the final event of the FedEx Cup playoffs ha been in a weather delay for about 30 minutes before a huge lightning strike hit the top of a tree on the course near the 16th tee around 4:45 Eastern time.

Fans had been asked to seek shelter when play was stopped, and all players had been removed from the course.

Five of the fans were transported by ambulance to a local hospital and the injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

A tournament official told the Associated Press that the spectators who were transported to the hospital "appeared alert," though he did not know specifics about their conditions.

Round 3 was suspended for the day, and will resume on Sunday morning.