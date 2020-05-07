BILLINGS, Mont. -- Thursday afternoon, six Billings Public School District faculty members received the prestigious Golden Apple Award. The award is given each year to six outstanding educators in the Billings Public School District.

This year, educators are being honored a little differently in an effort to practice social distancing. Each winner was surprised by a celebratory drive by and presentation of yard signs, balloons, and flowers.

Staci Byrd, Poly Drive - 2nd Grade

Kevin Croff, Bitterroot - Principal

Shirley Greene, Lewis and Clark - Life Science

Natalie Miller, Beartooth - Secretary

Alice Nation, Billings Senior High - Spanish

Paula Simcox, McKinley - 1st Grade