BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman was pronounced dead at the scene in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Billings Friday morning.

According to Billings Fire Chief Battalion Kevin Johnson, crews were dispatched to 322 Charlene Street to respond to the rollover.

Johnson said the woman was driving eastbound on Interstate-90 when she drove off the interstate.

Johnson says the woman was pronounced dead on the scene and he was unable to discuss specifics on the crash.

Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.