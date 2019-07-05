Single motorcycle crash sends man to hospital, witnesses say motorcycle's speed was a factor in crash

According to Sgt. Brian Krivitz with Billings Police Department, a vehicle was trying to make a left hand turn off of 36th St. W. and onto King Ave at the time of the crash.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

Krivitz said the vehicle started to pull out and saw the motorcycle last minute.

He says that is when the motorcycle tried to do an evasive move and ended up hitting the median.

He says the motorcycle skidded for at least 100 yards before coming to a stop.

The vehicle never made contact with the motorcycle.

Multiple witnesses said the motorcycle's speed was a factor in the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.