Every sign will feature on it somewhere the new national suicide prevention number. 998. Similar to 911, the suicide prevention hotline number will be available at all hours, anywhere in the United States.

This years signs will also focus on groups that are considered high risk for suicide, like veterans, Native Americans, and youth groups.

The signs will be posted on the first of September, and last till the end of Suicide Prevention Month.

The campaign is partially funded by Riverstone Health. The coalition is partnered with Ask in Earnest, Billings Urban Indian Health and wellness Center, Dog Tag Buddies, and the 4Q6 Youth Alliance.