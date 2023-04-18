Sidney, MT- For generations the Sidney Sugarbeet factory provided thousands of jobs and opportunities to workers.

Now as the factory begins is closing procedures, those same workers gathered after work one last time to celebrate the plant’s legacy and to say goodbye.

Sidney Sugars Sugarbeet Factory workers have held regular get togethers for decades on the 7th of April they held what they called their last supper.

A final chance to reminisce on the factory that provided jobs for thousands of people and impacted millions more.

Courage Wleh worked in the factory for a few years, in a smorgasbord of positions that she says she is extremely grateful for having.

Wleh says, "it was a really good job actually. I learned a lot of stuff I got a lot of experience. I didn't even know sugar cam from beets before I came to Sidney. So it was a really good experience for me."

Experience that helped her transition into transportation and gave her confidence to start her own business in Sidney.

Others who have spent a lifetime at Sidney Sugars are having a more difficult time letting go.

Lisa Ziler has worked at the factory for nearly three decades.

She and other workers with specific expertise are contracted till September.

But she still worries about the years to come in the community without the factory.

Ziler says that the factory was "one of the largest employers in the county the farmers the sugar beet crop pays the highest versus the other ones. So it is going to have a big impact on the community and everyone says we are going to get through it, but I think there are going to be some trying times too so."

While many must now pivot away from jobs they have done their entire lives Sidney government leaders say they are setting up safety nets to keep hands that have worked a lifetime, busy for a little longer.