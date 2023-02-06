SIDNEY, Mont. - Sidney Sugars beet factory will be closing spring 2023 due to a shortage of sugar beets from local growers.

The factory will close April 14, but warehouse operations will resume through the summer.

A release from Sidney Sugars said the growers of the Montana-Dakota Beet Growers Association said after almost 100-years in business it has become financially unfeasible.

Sidney Sugars acreage got to 45,000 in the 1990s.

“Last year there were only 18,400 acres contracted. The year before that, 30,774. With only 19,500 acres of sugar beets offered in the region for this coming spring, the Sidney operation is simply unprofitable,” Steve Rosenau, American Crystal Sugar Company Vice President of Agriculture and Chief Operating Officer of Sidney Sugars, Inc. said in the release.

Sidney Sugars said the factory usually has a total of 300 employees.

“Employees will receive severance packages and we have provided a number of resources to assist them with job searches, including offering opportunities to join other American Crystal factories in the Red River Valley,” Rosenau said in the release.

A Moorhead, Minnesota-based company, American Crystal Sugar Company, bought the Holly Sugar Corporation factory from Imperial Sugar Company and renamed it Sidney Sugars in October 2002.

“We have had a mutually beneficial partnership up to this point in time, and sugar beets have been a stable rotational crop for the region,” Rosenau said. “Sidney farmers have consistently delivered some of the highest quality sugar beet crops and received some of the strongest beet payments in the industry during their span with American Crystal.”

Sidney Sugars said growers will get their last payments in November.