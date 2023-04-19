Sidney, MT- Whether a person worked at the factory for decades or only called Sidney home for a few years, Sidney Sugars had a way of touching the lives of everyone around it.

Executive Director for the Sidney Area Commerce and Agriculture, Kali Godfrey says the huge factory has roots in the town.

She says, "you have to realize that my children think the clouds are made by the factory. The factory means a lot more than producing sugar."

The Sidney Sugars sugar beet factory stood for nearly a century and generations grew up with the landmark just miles away.

But even those who only spent part of their lives in the town of Sidney, somehow found themselves swept up with the factory and its sugar beets.

Like Mike Rea, who only lived in Sidney for a few years, and would later return for summers, years later, to teach in the sugar beet fields.

Mike said that back in 2000-2008 he would "work with kids that came from Texas, and they worked in the fields hauling sugar beets and we used to help them get credits for school in the evening."

Others who grew up in Sidney have much deeper ties to what may appear to some as just an old plant.

Like Christina Shockley, who was born and raised in Sidney and has a deep connection with Sidney Sugars.

Christina shared, "I just lost my mom and it's been about 2 ½ years an that was a big connection I had with her she worked there, and she was a single mom raising me and Sidney factory was kind of home for me."

She went on to recall, "I went there so many times to visit her when I lived in Wapaton for a while and when I came home, I would always come see her, eat her food."

Christina went on to reveal that the factory "was just a connection I had with her, and now I feel like I'm losing another connection. Shes getting further away from me."

And for those who have worked at the factory for a large part of their lives, they feel like they are losing part of themselves, and a constant in their community.

Connie Erickson has worked at Sidney Sugars for nearly 12 years, and now she holds the role of Warehouse Sanitation Leader as the plant begins its shut down process.

Despite Connie still having her job at the factory till September, she reflects on how the shutdown has shifted their view of the plant.

Connie said that "the factory has always been that one place that you could always count on it being there so if you needed to you could go back and now it's like, what do we do? I don't know..."

Even though the factory is still standing, the people of Sidney say they are treating the closure like a death in their family and are mourning the future it won't get a chance to have.