SIDNEY, Mont. - The Sidney Police Department is investigating the whereabouts of 4-year-old Taylem Berry. Taylem is the son of Raymond Berry and Autumn Jorstad, and is believed to be in the custody of his father. Ravmond has not communicated with Autumn since October 9th, 2022 regarding his or Taylem's whereabouts.

It is known that on or about October 9, 2022, Ravmond Berry quit his job and moved out of his Sidney, Montana apartment. It also appears that Berry made preparations for a long-term absence.

Berry is believed to have taken Taylem and left the State of Montana, and is believed to be in the Colorado area, but may be traveling to Washington, as Berry has family in both Washington and Colorado.

Raymond (Ray) Berry is a 39-year-old male, 5'9" tall, weighs about 200 pounds with a stocky build. Raymond normally has long curly brown hair and a goatee but may have cut his hair and shaved his facial hair to disguise his identity. Taylem is a 4-year-old male, 42" tall, weighs about 38 pounds with a wiry build. Taylem normally has long blond curly hair but it may be cut or dyed to disguise his identity.

Taylem may be going by the name of Ragnor Al|Father Berry. Raymond and Taylem are believed to be traveling in a 1995 dark green Ford F-350 pickup bearing MT license F0016. The pickup may have a matching topper and may be pulling a silver or gray Haulmark enclosed trailer bearing MT license BSY618.

If you see or come into contact with Raymond Berry and/or Taylem Berry, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Sidney Police Department at (406) 433-2210.