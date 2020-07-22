BILLINGS- The MontanaFair livestock sale is scheduled for August 15 at MetraPark arena.

It will begin at 12:30. There will be poultry, cattle, sheep, swine, market goats, and rabbits available. Organizers say if you buy an animal at the fair, it will be processed for you in a couple of weeks.

If you attend the livestock sale, organizers say to plan on wearing your mask. Social distancing measures will also be in place.

This year, you can also register and bid online at northernlivestockvideo.com.

Siblings Ruby and Wade Bekkedahl are busy preparing their animals for the fair.

Wade is showing two lambs.

Wade said, "The minimum amount of times you have to do this is twice. It's shearing the wool off of them. You have to do it in the middle of summer, right when the coat starts to get pretty thick. First, you have to wash them off. When it's damp, sometimes, it can be easier. So, we like to get them damp, then we start shearing them with our shearer. You have to do that in the middle of summer and right before the fair."

He added, "It's a pretty difficult process."

Ruby is showing two pigs named Jake and Audrey. It's her first time showing animals at MontanaFair.

She said, "One of the big things is washing them every day. Putting conditioner. Washing all the mud off them so they don't get mud stains, making sure they don't have a bunch of dead skin on them and stuff. And, making sure they ate all their food."