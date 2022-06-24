NYE, Mont. - The Sibanye-Stillwater Mine near Nye estimates they will reopen in 4 to 6 weeks, according to Sibanye-Stillwater VP Heather McDowell. The closure came after flooding washed out the access road to the mine.

Flooding damaged Highway 419 in two places. Highway 419 is the access road to the mine.

"This is the main access road to the mine and the southern part of Stillwater County," said Stillwater County Emergency Manager David Stamey. "So this is really the only good access the mine has for personnel and staffing to come in and out, for them to take deliveries in and out, and shipments."

McDowell said the mine is working on a bypass for the damage closest to the mine:

"We're getting access to construct a bypass road and relocate our pipelines that go to our tailings facility," she said. "We've achieved that. We're finishing that road. We're getting ready to lay those temporary pipelines that you've seen sort of suspended over the river."

A permanent plan for fixing that part of the road is currently being worked on by county, state and federal officials.

"Given the extent of the damage, it does require a good bit of assessment before we can make a good plan," Stamey said.

"There are a lot of eyes on this project to try to figure out the best thing to do," Administrator for DES Montana Delila Bruno said.

"Right now, as I'm talking to you, they're moving forward with a request for public assistance, so that we can open up that funding to fix the road," Federal Coordinating Officer for FEMA Maona Ngwira said.

Riverside Contracting, Inc. is working on repairing the other part of Highway 419 that was damaged. Dean Rehbein with Riverside Contracting expects that part of the highway to reopen in the middle of next week, although it won't be paved.

McDowell said the mine employs 1200 people. Although the mine is closed, they are paying all employees at least through July 1.

Sibanye-Stillwater owns two mines and a recycling facility. They are the only mine in North America to harvest platinum and palladium, minerals used to create catalytic converters. Their economic output for Montana is $6.1 billion annually.

McDowell said they are grateful for all of the community support.

"I think it's been an amazing community response," she said.

"It's the most tragic thing we've even seen happen in our operations and around our operations because it's affected so many people," she added. "And because it's such a beautiful pristine area where we operate."