Shutdown of Colstrip Units 1 and 2 begins

The recent news of Colstrip Units 1 and 2 being shutdown means not only the loss of jobs for those who worked in those units -- but also a huge loss of a power resource that helps supply heat and air conditioning, among other things for residents in Colstrip.

Former Colstrip United member and Colstrip resident Deb Peters has been working closely with those involved in the operation of shutting down units 1 and 2. She says that temporary work will be made available for workers from units 1 and 2 at units three and four.

However, she says that work will only be temporary leaving those workers and their families searching for answers.

Peters says "we're very much focused on the mine and the plant we are a very isolated community so there aren't opportunities here I guess that means a lot of people, like we are already seeing, have to move to find comparable employment in the fields they are trained for."

She goes on to say that the closing of the mine does more than just affect the workers, but also the residents of Colstrip. With the extreme cold months quickly approaching, Deb, along with other community members want to be certain that the shutdown of the units won't leave a chilling effect on their homes.

"When regionally there's extreme heat or extreme cold without those plants people would be without power, says Peters. "I personally don't want to be the one sitting in a cold house because we've closed these units down before we've had something to take their place."

Colstrip Unit one is currently shutdown leaving only Colstrip Unit two operational until the unit runs out of coal or until Sunday.