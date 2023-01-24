The following is a press release from the Native American Development Corporation:

BILILNGS, Mont. – The Native American Development Corporation (NADC) has officially renamed the Shrine Auditorium building and surrounding property on Broadwater Avenue the “Eagle Seeker Community Center.”

The property, which NADC purchased last fall, comprises a 50,000 square-foot main building with an auditorium and several large rooms. Other features include a separate shop and parking lot that sits on over five acres.

NADC’s mission is to provide opportunities and resources to the community it serves. By purchasing the Shrine building, NADC will be able to expand its services and provide a place for the community to gather, collaborate and grow. From the start, this has been the vision of NADC founder and CEO, Leonard Smith, Jr. Therefore, it is fitting that NADC’s Board of Directors have chosen to honor and provide a legacy to Leonard Smith, Jr.

The organization is proud to announce the official name of the building, “Eagle Seeker Community Center.” “Eagle Seeker” is the name given to Leonard at a young age by an elder through Tribal ceremony. The name symbolizes vision, leadership and looking toward the future. Eagle Seeker Community Center’s mission is to serve Native people’s present needs by providing the tools and vision necessary for future success.

“The name was chosen to signify the path toward healing that we envision for this property,” said Smith. “We wanted to provide a place for our Native community to seek well-being and wellness, to come together and socialize and be a source of support for each other. The center will provide access to entrepreneurial services, cultural events, medical and wellness services as well as some rental space for events.”

A hub for American Indian businesses, NADC is a non-profit organization that provides technical assistance, financial lending opportunities and champions small businesses and Tribes. Most recently, the NADC has ventured into urban Native health care with this same vision.

In the months since purchasing the property, the group has been making repairs to upgrade the facility and refining plans to house existing programs and build out spaces to foster culture, wellness and entrepreneurship in the community. An RFP for a Master Plan will be released in the coming days that will, when complete, officially map out the property and its uses.

“It’s a tremendous honor for NADC and our community that Leonard will share his name with our new facility,” said NADC Chief Operating Officer Mary Walks Over Ice. “We’re excited to work toward upholding the vision and meaning behind Eagle Seeker.”

A dedication and grand opening for the Eagle Seeker Community Center is planned for late spring 2023 and signage to reflect the new name for the facility is under development.