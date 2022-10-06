BILLINGS, Mont. - The Shrine Auditorium building and surrounding property on Broadwater Ave. in Billings were purchased by the Native American Development Corporation (NADC).

The NADC is a non-profit organization that provides technical assistance, financial lending opportunities, and champions small businesses and tribes.

The $2.2 million purchase of the property was funded in part through a loan from the Native American Bank in Denver, Colorado.

They are developing a master plan and conducting feasibility studies to determine next steps, but $800,000 has been earmarked for immediate investment in upgrades to facilities and to make much-needed repairs.

“Our goal is to continue the legacy of this property as a cultural center in the heart of Billings,” said NADC Chief Executive Officer, Leonard Smith. “Given our mission, the focus will be on Native American culture, wellbeing and wellness, but we aim to be great neighbors and stewards of this historic property. The property will continue being a resource for the entire community, just in a different way.”

Plans for the property include housing existing programs and building out spaces to foster culture, wellness and entrepreneurship in the community. Potential uses that have been discussed include:

Physical therapy, diabetes and other health programs

A full-service medical clinic, staffed by an MD, nurses and medical assistants

Behavioral health programs

Youth and senior activities and programs

Sports activities and programs

Educational programs such as small business and life skills training

Job fairs, trade shows and cultural events

Services to support Native American teens with suicide prevention

Craft and card rooms

“Native American culture is an important part of the history of the region, and something we have always shared with those who wanted to learn,” said NADC Chief Operating Officer Mary Walks Over Ice. “Native Americans represent 10 percent or more of Billings’ population, rivaling the numbers found on most reservations. This center will provide a place to gather and be together. Our purchase of this building that is so vital to the Billings community is a big step for us and the beginning of something special. We take this responsibility very seriously and understand we’re making a statement that we are also a vital part of the Billings community.”