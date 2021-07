BILLINGS, Mont. - Several rounds were reportedly shot in the 300 block of S Twenty-eighth Street in Billings Sunday around 10:30 p.m.

The Billings Police Department posted on Twitter, the suspect shot several rounds that hit a vehicle and a nearby business.

BPD said the vehicle had someone in it, but there are no known injuries.

Two male suspects and two female suspects fled the location of the incident on foot, according to BPD.

The investigation is ongoing.