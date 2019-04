Shots fired early Tuesday morning

Billings Police responded to a weapons call at 6:14 this morning.

According to Sgt. Pat Curry with Billings Police, shots were fired in the area of 8th Street W between Grand Avenue and Parkhill.

Sgt. Curry says officers located 10 to 15 casings or bullets in the area.

According to Sgt. Curry, at this time nobody has reported being injured and the investigation is ongoing.