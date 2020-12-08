Shots fired as U.S. Marshals serve arrest warrant in the Heights

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting which took place around 3:00 on Tuesday afternoon in the Heights.

According to Lt. Brian Krivitz, the U.S. Marshals Montana Violent Offenders Task Force was serving an arrest warrant at an address in the Billings Heights.

He says shots were fired in the process.

A 36-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a single gunshot wound. It is not clear what the extent of his injuries are at this time.

Detectives from the Billings Police Department are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.