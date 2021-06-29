BILLINGS - COVID-19 has triggered a slew of supply issues across the nation. Now, there’s a new shortage many people probably won’t want to see with temperatures rising to the triple digits: air conditioner units.

John Dawson, owner of R & T services, says major components needed in air conditioning units are facing intense supply shortages, impacting the price and production of the a/c units.

Dawson says he’s never experienced a shortage or rapid price inflation like this before.

“We have a lot higher demands because it’s also a lot hotter outside. But at the other end, we have a supply shortage that’s largely being drawn by the ability to get the raw material in order to make it, not to mention the production shortages that were caused by COVID over the last year, year and a half," Dawson said.

With temperatures rising, he says they’re receiving an influx of calls for a/c service. Though, this new shortage is causing parts to take longer to be shipped, forcing HVAC companies to delay repairing customer’s units.

“Sometimes you’ll find that one particular brand’s stuff is in great supply and you can get whatever you need for that and then suddenly you go to the next house and you find that their particular brand is weeks out to get,” he said.

The a/c shortages aren’t just affecting HVAC companies, retail stores like Ace Hardware say they’re being impacted too.

Faye Feltenberger, a key carrier and plumbing manager for Ace Hardware, says she bought a surplus of items to be prepared for the summer.

“But I’m finding I’m still running out of, you know people are working on their sprinklers and air conditioners are going out. I’ve got people coming in and I’m running out of stuff faster than I normally would," Feltenberger said.

HVAC companies are now cautioning people to take care of their a/c systems while they’re working and not push it to the breaking point this summer.

“Making sure that you’re changing your furnace filter, you know small things like that can add extra pressure and add extra issues to your systems which can cause it to break down prematurely. If you can take advantage of cooler weather at night when it’s available and also being sure to try and keep things at the temperature that you want, it’s easier to maintain a temperature to say drop ten degrees," Dawson said.

What do you do when you're a/c goes out and won't be repaired for the next few days? Dr. Janice Fordham, a Family Physician at Laurel Family Medicine, says staying hydrated is very important.

“I think two things we don’t think of when it’s really hot, you want to avoid caffeine and alcohol because those are both things that can dehydrate you," Dr. Fordham said.

She also says cooking food during early morning hours and wearing loose clothing can help to keep your body temperature down when your a/c goes out.

“You know, when you’re inside I would do things like pulling the shades and keeping the house cool. Using lots of fans to keep cool, if you’re getting overheated in a cool shower, making sure to drink plenty of water is important," she said.

Both Dawson and Feltenberger say they don’t see the shortage going away anytime soon, so residents should be prepared in case their a/c goes out.