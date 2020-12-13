BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police Officers put on their Santa hats Saturday morning, spreading holiday cheer to some lucky kids in the Magic City for their first ever "Shop With A Cop" event.

It's was an early Christmas miracle at the Walmart in Billings as local kiddos had a blast meeting Santa and shopping with a cop.

"Seeing the smiles on their faces and these three guys I was with today, just how big their hearts are," said Officer Jeff Stovall.

Officer Stovall had his hands full Saturday shopping with Paul, Vailin and Erykah, for the shop with a cop program which is meant give local police a chance to give back to their community and teach youngsters about law enforcement.

"I learned how their sirens work," said Erikah Hewitt.

After the kiddos cruised to Walmart riding shotgun with Officer Stovall, they were told to pick out gifts for themselves, but Officer Stovall says they were more interested in getting presents for their family.

"Immediately as soon as they hit the door, hey I want to get this for my brother, I want to get this for my sister, or I need this for my mom, just seeing how big their hearts are even at this age is awesome to see.", said Officer Stovall.

"I like to be nice and give others presents instead of just getting myself presents, unless I need a new pillow, which you can see I did," said Erikah Hewitt.

While Erykah made some exceptions to get herself a pillow, all three kids says they got what they wanted for the holidays, and they say it's all thanks to Officer Stovall.

"He's very determined," said Paul Overley.

"He's a good guy," said Erikah Hewitt.