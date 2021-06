BILLINGS, Mont. - A 32-year-old man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times according to the Billings Police Department.

Sgt. Peterson with the Billings Police Department said the shooting happened at 1:48 a.m. in the 1400 block of Eldorado Drive.

The suspect is unknown at this time. Detectives are investigating.

https://twitter.com/BillingsPD/status/1400382605069938689?s=20